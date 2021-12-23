Tommie Lee shared a new look where the media personality rocked an eye-catching suit. Her red and pink striped suit was from Fashion Nova, discover how you can get her look below:
Tommie Lee wore Fashion Nova’s $129.99 Candy Stripe Blazer Pant Set in red and pink. Her suit includes a single-breasted blazer jacket with shoulder pads and straight leg pants, with both pieces appearing with an allover red and pink candy stripe design.
Tommie paired the suit with a red bralette top, pink gloves adorned with rings, charm necklace and red and blue embellished heels.
Thoughts? Shop the suit here.