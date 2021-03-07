Cardi B Announces the Launch of Her Doll With ‘Real Women Are’ Wearing Burberry Look Including Houndstooth Check-Print Hooded Top and Matching Mini Skirt With Tartan Nylon and Leather Bag
Cardi B recently announced that she would be launching her very own limited edition doll with the brand known as Real Women Are. Of course, she made the announcement in a stylish manner rocking a stunning Burberry look:
Cardi B wore Burberry’s $590 houndstooth check-print hooded top paired with the matching $720 “Talea” houndstooth mini skirt (sold out). She also wore the brand’s $1,250 mini tartan nylon and leather pocket bag. She complete the look with sunglasses and $694 Monika Chiang “Vela” net sock sandal. Her look was styled by her go-stylist, Kollin Carter.
Would you spurge on her look?
Photos: Cardi B