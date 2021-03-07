Megan Thee Stallion Poses in Blue Two Crop Top and Ruched Pants Set From Fashion Nova

Hot girl Megan Thee Stallion is always heating up the nation with her chart-topping tracks, makeup looks, and bomb visuals. She recently struck a pose for the ‘gram in a blue two piece set from Fashion Nova.

Megan Thee Stallion wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Clear Your Schedule Ruched Pant Set in blue. She paired the look with a similarly colored quilted Chanel bag and white sandals. She also opted for a blue-violet hair color to compliment her look.

The Clear Your Schedule Ruched Pant Set features a ribbed drawstring top and ruched split-hem pants. The set also comes in black and brown.

Customers rave that the set is comfortable, stretchy and perfect for a girl’s night out!

Photos: @emiliocoochie