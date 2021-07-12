Cardi B and Kulture Don Custom Pink Tulle Dresses by Rey Ortiz for Kulture’s Princess-Themed Birthday Party

For her third birthday, Cardi B and Offset threw their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, a princess-themed birthday bash. The birthday celebration was joined by close friends and family and complete with many fairy tale details such as a soaring cake adorned with a carriage and castle, princess doll toy box photo booth, and appearances from Disney princesses like Tiana and Belle. Not to mention, Cardi seemed to very excited about the event’s crab leg tower!

For a grand arrival, Cardi B and Kulture showed up to the event in a horse-drawn carriage donning custom pink tulle dresses made by Rey Ortiz. Cardi’s dress included a halter top which appeared in a pink seashell-like design while Kulture’s featured a one-shoulder top in the same design, both finished off with a fluffy pink tulle for the skirt which was perfect for the feels of princesses. Both looks were styled by Kollin Carter.

For Kulture’s look, she also wore a custom crown by Laurel DeWitt. This is the same crown worn during a 2019 photoshoot with Offset for his FATHER OF 4 album cover, styled by Joseph I.

Cardi B later switched into a mini latex version of her dress, ditching what appeared to be a removable tulle skirt of her look. Her mini dress proved to be perfect for the evening’s festivities as she was spotted dancing the night away with Offset in a video.

Cardi B with Ella Rodriguez

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture with @star_brim5

Photographed by @itsyaboiiskeemo

Happy birthday to Kulture! We hope she enjoyed her beautiful birthday bash!