Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Get Cozy Together on the Set of a Music Video in NYC: Looks Featuring Vintage Dolce and Gabbana Snakeskin Corset, Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 Multicolor Fur Pieces + More

Over the weekend, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky caused a stir in NYC again as the two were spotted filming a music video together right in the streets of the city. With two “fashion killas” on set together, we got some romance mixed with endless looks from the two as they filmed.

Rihanna was spotted wearing a Loewe Fall/Winter 2021 Menswear shearling longline coat paired with a vintage Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2005 python bustier and Jacquemus Fall/Winter 21 fold-over waist and lace-up brown pants. Her particular Dolce and Gabbana bustier is comprised of many chic yet classic details such as a smooth brown python skin exterior and classic corset details including fastenings on the front, back and side. It is no wonder this piece sold on 1st Dibs for $7,931.95. She also opted for Amina Muadi’s “Ursina” snakeskin pumps along with a headscarf and Briony Raymond rings for accessories. Pulling off Fall wear in the summer, Rihanna mixes autumn elements such as animal print and shearling for a look that is authentic to the bad gal’s style.

A$AP Rocky kept it cool, calm and collected in an all-black look by Stefan Cooke. From the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the look included a black denim bomber jacket and matching trousers, both of which bore a unique stitching detail that served as a pattern throughout each garment. He also wore a black and white AWGE trucker cap.

For another moment, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky both wore pieces from Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 Ready-To-Wear Menswear collection. Rihanna wore the collection’s pink tie-dye open fur jacket paired with a green fuzzy tube top and denim shorts. She opted for her go-to brand, Amina Muaddi, for shoes as she wore the “Dalida” green embossed croc mules. Rihanna also wore rings by Briony Raymond, an anklet, stack of necklaces, and gold hoop earrings for jewelry accessories.

A$AP Rocky wore a green tie-dye fur trapper hat from the Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 Men’s RTW collection. He paired the hat with a white tank top and distressed jeans. For accessories, he sported a pair of sunglasses and a stack of chain necklaces.

Rihanna’s looks were styled by Jahleel Weaver while A$AP Rocky’s looks were styled by Matthew Henson.

Are you ready for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s music collaboration?

