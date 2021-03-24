Brooke Valentine Rocks Fashion Nova Black and White Plaid Tunic While Spending Time With Her Daughter Chí

Best known for her time on Love and Hip Hop: Los Angeles, Brooke Valentine is also a singer, actress and model but her favorite role is being the mother to daughter Chí Summer. Brooke was spotted walking their dog with her daughter where they both rocked chic Fashion Nova looks.

Brooke Valentine wore Fashion Nova’s $24.99 Love Like Ours Plaid Tunic Top. The top appears in a black and white plaid pattern with long sleeves, two chest pockets, functioning front buttons and a collar. She paired the look with black thigh-high boots and a black fedora hat.

Valentine’s daughter Chí wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Mini Mommy’s Baby Girl Sweatshirt Dress. The sweatshirt dress appears in black with multicolor writing on the back with the word “Baby Girl” repeating. The dress also features a hood, kangaroo pouch pocket and long sleeves. She rocked the dress with black socks and black combat ankle boots.

What an adorable coordinating fashion moment by Brooke Valentine and her daughter Chí!

Love their looks? You can shop Brooke’s tunic top here and Chí’s sweatshirt dress here.