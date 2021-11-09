Brooke Valentine and Marcus Black were spotted giving us a “couple goals” style moment in matching Fashion Nova t-shirts.
The Fashion Bomb couple was spotted in the $19.99 Fun Fact I Don’t Care Tee in black from Fashion Nova. Brooke paired her tee with distressed black jeans, gold hoop earrings, and Air Jordan sneakers with Marcus going for the same look in black denim trousers and Nike sneakers.
The Fun Fact I Don’t Care Tee appears in black with a crew neckline and short sleeves, reading “Fun Fact I Don’t Care” in a bold white font. What better way to show your unapologetic spirit than with this tee!
Thoughts? Shop the t-shirt here.