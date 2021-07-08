Brooke Valentine and Her Daughter Chí Summer Coordinate in Fashion Nova Shirts

Brooke Valentine and her daughter Chí Summer are always serving up adorable mommy-and-me style moments! The two were recently spotted rocking coordinating casual looks featuring Fashion Nova graphic shirts.

Brooke Valentine wore the $22.99 Ain’t No Hood Like Motherhood Top in orange. Also coming in black, the crewneck t-shirt sports the phrase “Ain’t No Hood Like Motherhood” in an Old English font. Brooke rocked the tee with a pair of distressed light wash jeans and Converse sneakers. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and a ring.

On the other hand, Chí Summer wore the $14.99 Mini Vibes Sweatshirt in sand. The pullover crewneck top also comes in mustard and appears in a soft french terry fabric and boxy-like fit. The word “vibes” graces the front of the top as the top’s standout graphic. She decided to match her mom’s fly, opting for distressed jeans, hoop earrings, and Converse sneakers as well.

So cute!

