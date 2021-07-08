Rihanna Graces the Streets of NYC Wearing Vintage The Cramps T-Shirt, Citizens of Humanity Jeans, Prada Mint Green Bucket Hat and Sunglasses, Bottega Veneta Pouch Bag, and Amina Muaddi White Pumps

Rihanna seems to be enjoying her time in NYC as she has been spotted out and about on numerous occasions while visiting the big city. Just last night, she headed to the studio with A$AP Rocky in a casual look featuring a vintage t-shirt, jeans and white and mint green accessories.

Rihanna wore a vintage The Cramps t-shirt from the Off The Bone collection paired with $218 Citizens of Humanity “Daphne” jeans. The vintage t-shirt presents itself in grey, green and white and appears distressed as if the sleeves had been cut off by hand. She complimented her t-shirt’s colors with mint green accessories from Prada including the brand’s $4,500 Ostrich leather bucket hat and $410 Symbole sunglasses (sold out). She also wore the Bottega Veneta “The Pouch” gathered alligator bag in the large size (sold out) and $770 Amina Muaddi “Ami” leather pumps to match the tee’s white accents.

For jewelry, she rocked Briony Raymond’s $14,800 Jumbo Zodiac Pisces Medallion which she wore earlier this week with her Vaquera black lace teddy look.

Rihanna is huge fan of Amina Muaddi’s shoes, having collaborated with the brand for her Fenty brand. The “Ami” white leather pumps have been somewhat of a go-to pair for the singer-entrepreneur this year as she’s been spotted in them quite a few times in street style.

What say you?

Photos: Backgrid