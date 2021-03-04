Boutique Spotlight: Omarijadé

We’re always introducing you to the latest boutiques to freshen up your wardrobe. Today, we would like to get your acquainted with the boutique known as Omarijadé.

Flirty meets sexy and chic with Omarijadé, a brand that offers a line of custom made apparel for your everyday needs.

Ever since she got her first sewing machine, the founder of Omarijadé Ashly Thomas knew she was bound to work in fashion. She attended Penn Foster College where she studied fashion merchandising and business management. She also dabbled in a few home merchandising and fashion market classes as well, gathering all the knowledge she could to take her skills to the next level.

The name of the brand was birthed by combining her children’s middle names, Omari and Jadé. It also serves as a legacy for the two in addition to serving as a way to eventually expand into men’s and kid’s fashion.

Thomas describes the typical Omarijadé customer: “The Omarijadé customer is typically a woman looking for something to wear that will stand out, stylish but still gives classy and fly. Someone who usually wants heads to turn and questions like ‘where did you get outfit from’.“

With a growing 5k followers on Instagram, Omarijadé’s is becoming quite the hit with their “On the Go” sets have been selling out consistently.

Their latest comes in the Paradise Collection which taps into floral prints, high splits and pastel colors to get you in the Spring/Summer mood.

Thomas has big plans for her brand with hopes of expanding in areas such as domestically and internationally, ultimately becoming a household name. She also plans to continue working with Small Boutique Fashion Week of whom she frequently tours with, so you may catch her in a city near you!

Discover more from Omarijadé on omarijade.com and their Instagram @omarijade_.