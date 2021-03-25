Blac Chyna Poses in Fashion Nova Black Snake Print Zip-Up Jacket and Leggings

Blac Chyna was spotted in Beverly Hills posing near a few luxurious cars. For her look, she kept it comfy in all-black snakeskin print activewear by Fashion Nova.

Blac Chyna wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Anaconda Boo Foil Print Active Jacket and $24.99 Anaconda Boo Foil Print Active Leggings. To complete the look, she wore Chanel sneakers, a Balmain shoulder bag, and black shades.

Fashion Nova’s Anaconda Boo Foil Print Active Jacket and Leggings appear in a slick, shiny snakeskin print, making the look resemble that of real snakeskin. The cropped jacket includes a full length zipper and high neck detail while the leggings come with a high waist and rests at ankle, depending on your height.

The Anaconda Boo Foil Print collection also features a racerback sports bra for a full-fledged active look.

In need of some new activewear? Make this look yours today!