Cassie Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump in New Maternity Shoot Wearing Black Vintage YSL Coat and Black Intimates by Commando Paired With Ariana Boussard-Reifel and GhostLine Accessories

Cassie recently graced the ‘gram with new maternity photos for baby #2! For this particular shoot, Cassie gave us editorial-like moments capturing her growing baby bump in designer looks.

Cassie wore a vintage black Yves Saint Laurent coat paired with a bralette and panty set by Commando (sold out). She accessorized the look with black strap pumps which featured a crystal ankle detailing.

In another shot, Cassie wore a black twist-knot crop top which is thought to be from Commando as well (sold out). Her looks were styled by Monica Rose.

@yvettecrocker_artist says, “Hello- Can you tell me who’s jewelry Cassie is wearing in this photo?”

Of course! For her maternity shoot, Cassie wore jewelry by GhostLine Designs and Ariana Boussard-Reifel. From Ghostline, she wore the brand’s $1,695 Holy Cuff, $575 Angled Shield Ring, $575 Cage Rings, $1,275 Palm Cuff, and men’s $750 Arm Cuff. From Ariana Boussard-Reifel, she wore the brand’s Gulf Ring which starts at $275.

Congratulations to Cassie!

Photos: @joyceparkphoto