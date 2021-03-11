Blac Chyna and Her Daughter Dream Spotted in Matching Fashion Nova Pink Velvet Jumpsuits

Blac Chyna and her daughter Dream gave us an adorable matching mommy-and-me moment on the ‘gram! Together, the two posed in matching pink velvet jumpsuits from Fashion Nova:

Blac Chyna wore Fashion Nova’s Chocolate Dream Velvet Jumpsuit while Dream wore the brand’s $34.99 Mini Chocolate Dream Velvet Jumpsuit. Available in mauve, brown and black, the jumpsuit appears in a stretchy velvet fabric. The jumpsuit also features long sleeves, a mock neck and front zipper.

Customers rave that the jumpsuit is rather flattering, slimming down areas such as the tummy and enhancing areas like the rear-end. Other reviews detailed that it is comfortable and provides the perfect fit.

The fun thing about the Chocolate Dream Velvet Jumpsuit is that it can be dressed up with heels or down with your favorite sneakers. Either way, you’ll still look very on-trend and stylish.

Make Fashion Nova’s Chocolate Dream Velvet Jumpsuit yours today by shopping it here!