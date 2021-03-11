Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Cali from South Carolina

Hey Bombshells! Todays Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Cali from South Carolina, check her out below.

She writes, “My style I would say it’s edgy & glam with a little bit of sex appeal, Every time I dress up I like to give myself different characters to go with my look I feel it makes dressing up more fun to be somebody different every time I step out and not giving out the same but keeping it 100% me.”

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.