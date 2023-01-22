While we commoners have not yet received any news on a Renaissance tour, Beyoncé held her first live set, since the release of the album, at the grand reveal of Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal hotel. The private event hosted A-listers from the east and west who witnessed an over-the-top spectacle with dancers from the Lebanese dance troupe, the Mayyas, extraordinary set design, and even a surprise duet with Blue Ivy.

Everyone knows Yoncé likes to go big in all aspects of her performances, and fashion is no exception. For her performance looks, she worked with her long-time stylist Kj Moody and a series of Dubai region designers for a set of colorful custom designs. See all that she wore below.

Red Carpet: Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty

Beyoncé pulled up the party in a gilded gown by Dolce & Gabbana. A shimmering puffy shoulder gold robe accented a sequin keyhole gown with dual thigh high slits.

First Look: Custom Atelier Zuhra

Photo: Getty

Beyoncé opened the show in custom design by Dubai’s Atelier Zuhra. The canary yellow corset column gown features dual thigh-high slits, exposed boning and a lavish ostrich feather back piece that framed the entire look.

Second Look: Custom Nicolas Jebran

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty Photo: Getty

For her second look, the icon stepped into a radiant red princess skirt over a corset catsuit by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. The bust and corset feature gold sequin embellishment that complement the gold detail on her gloves. She finished the look with a sun-like metal headpiece.

Third Look: Frolov

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Barbiecore may be slowly phasing out, but that didn’t stop Bey from wearing this pink-on-pink custom creation. Silver and gold sparkled as accents on her Valentino pink corset mini dress, tights, and sheer gloves.





