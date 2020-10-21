Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x adidas ‘Drip 2’ Collection Is Coming Next Friday !

Get ready because Beyoncé’s Ivy Park brand and adidas are releasing another collection which is being called the “Drip 2” collection! This comes after the first maroon-themed collection which released and sold out in seconds back in January. Now, we are finally getting another taste of apparel and sneakers from the duo that is Ivy Park and adidas.

Following a more vibrant color theme of neon green, forest green, camel, and aqua blue, the Ivy Park x adidas “Drip 2” collection will include both apparel and sneakers like the first collection. In fact, the collection includes six sneakers silhouettes including two Nite Joggers, Ultraboost, Supersleek 72, Forum Mid, and Forum Lo. According to leaks, apparel and accessories will include crop tops, bodysuits, a suit, jackets, belts, fanny packs, and split-hem track pants to name a few.













You can shop the collection on adidas.com on Friday, October 30th!

Will you be purchasing from this collection?