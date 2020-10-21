De’arra Taylor Stuns in Chain-Up Jeans From Fashion Nova!
Youtube star De’arra Taylor from DK4L never misses when it comes to style and fashion as she is becoming a fashionista to watch! She heated up Instagram with a bomb look and jeans that we couldn’t keep our eyes off of.
De’arra Taylor was sporting Fashion Nova’s Breaking Chains Straight Leg Jeans paired with a white deconstructed pin-up tank, clear and nude wedge heels, and pink accessories. Appearing in a light blue wash, the high-waisted mom fit jeans are running for just $59.99. As you can tell, these are not your average pair of jeans which makes them quite the treasure to have in your closet!
Amplify your denim game and shop the Breaking Chains Straight Leg Jeans here!