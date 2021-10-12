Continuing their London visit, Beyoncé delivered another style moment with Jay-Z, with the singer opting for a classic black and white look this go-around.
Beyoncé wore a custom black and white look by Sergio Hudson, styled by KJ Moody. Her outfit consisted of a black and white double-breasted blazer jacket paired with a white mini skirt. She completed the look with a $4,650 Jimmy Choo Bon Bon crystal top handle bag and $3,195 Christian Louboutin Et Pic Et 100 high-cut crystal and leather pumps. The IVY PARK CEO also sported a pair of black sunglasses as she almost always manages to rock sunnies with nearly every look.
Jay-Z went with a black suit as his look for this particular day, pairing it with sunglasses for a cool finish.
