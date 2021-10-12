Marjorie Harvey and Keyshia Ka’oir were both spotted wearing the same Bottega Veneta corset belt recently. So, we must ask: Who wore it better?

The $2,500 Bottega Veneta corset appears in the intriguing parakeet color, or “Bottega Green” as dubbed by fashion fans. The leather belt wraps around the wearer in a spiral design, giving you a significant finish with a simply designed piece.

Both Marjorie Harvey and Keyshia Ka’oir are loving this piece, let’s see how they styled it:

Marjorie Harvey stepped out with her husband Steve Harvey in Paris wearing the $2,500 corset belt. She paired the Bottega Veneta piece with the brand’s $3,990 ribbed silk jumpsuit and $1,200 Tire boots, going for a full look by the brand. Rounding off the look, she wore her go-to Hermès earrings and black croc-skin handbag.

Keyshia Ka’oir wore the featured $2,500 Bottega Veneta corset belt to the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, which she attended with husband and rapper Gucci Mane. She paired the look with a black high-neck long sleeve jumpsuit and $1,790 “Flash” knee-high boots in black grass. Like Harvey, she carried a black Hermès croc handbag.

What do you think?