Keyshia Ka’Oir Stepped Out with Gucci Mane in a Black Norma Kamali Leather Jacket and Pleated Mini Skirt

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir have been making headlines while promoting the rapper’s 17th album entitled, “Episodes.” The Fashion Bomb couple stepped out to Brooklyn Bowl on Friday for a performance with the Jamaican beauty donning a black leather Norma Kamali set that included a leather cropped jacket, and black mini pleated skirt.

On their latest Breakfast club appearance, the duo opened up and discussed some of the mental challenges that Gucci Mane has suffered from including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, hence the title of his latest album. We applaud Gucci Mane for having the courage to normalize the conversation and open up about his mental health, despite the stigma and shame that is often associated with mental illness.

Despite it all, and we’re sure we can’t even begin to fathom the toll that this has had on their relationship, Keyshia Ka’Oir has remained by her husband’s side and this month they celebrate their eighth anniversary of marriage.

As the CEO of Ka’Oir Cosmetics, Keyshia always ensures that she has a fabulous beat to match her fashionably chic ensembles, and Friday night was no exception. Opting for New York city designer Norma Kamali, who’s philosophy is about “empowering women through fashion, and making them feel good in body, mind, and style,” perhaps the designer’s values couldn’t have been more in alignment for this moment.

Her cropped leather bomber jacket was designed with knit fabric at the collar, and waist, and her $275 Pleated Pickleball Skirt was made from a vegan leather and featured a pleated hem. She completed her look with leather thigh high boots, and black croc embossed Hermes mini bag. Her hair was laid for the gawds, with curls that framed her face and enhanced her facial features.

We thought Keyshia Ka’Oir looked eye-catching in her all black monochromatic ensemble, and we can’t wait to see her play with more textures, and standout silhouettes during Gucci Mane’s promo tour.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Make-up: @mlatricemua

Hair by @harold_XXV

