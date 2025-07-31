You Ask, We Answer! Keyshia Ka’Oir Posed in a Black Norma Kamali Studded Look Alongside Hubby Gucci Mane

You ask, we answe! @chell.torress want to know, “Hello what’s the details on her jumpsuit?”

Jamaican entrepreneur, Keyhia Ka’Oir recently showcased her curves alongside her husband Gucci Mane in a black studded Norma Kamali look.

While Keyshia’s ensemble looked it could be a jumpsuit, it actually consisted of a $750 Norma Kamali swimsuit layered over $1,130 Gunmetal Studded leggings. Made from a 4-way stretch Nylon Lycra, Keyshia swimsuit featured flat metal studs throughout and an open criss-cross back.

It’s evident she must be drinking some of her detox tea because her waist looked snatched while dancing next to her hubby on stage as he performed his hit rap songs in front of a crowd at Drai’s in Las Vegas.

Contrary to her all black studded ensemble, Gucci Mane looked casually fresh in a white muscle shirt that featured a gold grill on the front, with light blue distressed denim jeans.

As Keyshia swerved around the stage like a professional dancer, you can tell she felt sexy in her Norma Kamali look, while exuding confidence. The duo who originally met on Gucci Mane’s 2010 “911 Emergency” music video set are still locked in, and it great to see them performing together in unity.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction