Bernice Burgos showed off her figure in her latest all-black look. The model’s stylish ensemble included an extremely-cropped black leather jacket from Fashion Nova.
Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Pop It Crop It Faux Leather Jacket in black. The moto-style jacket appears in a super cropped design matched with all the details of a classic leather jacket like the buckle belt, zippers, and collar. While Bernice rocks the black colorway, the jacket also comes in white, with sizing ranging up to 3X.
Bernice paired the jacket with see-through striped jumpsuit, black platform heels, and a clutch handbag.
What say you? Shop the jacket here.