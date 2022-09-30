A look at Chief Keef’s Instagram page reveals King Sosa’s love for jeans. From patchwork skinnies to the Kerwin Frost x Adidas jorts, his denim collection features the classic fabric in a magnitude of ways. He often doubles his denim with a denim jacket or vest.

His latest denim on denim look includes the coveted FW22 D-Day-C bomber from Diesel. In 2020, y/Project’s Glenn Martens took over as Creative Director of the legendary Italian brand. Since then, Diesel denim has received a unique upgrade with subtle y/Project signatures.

The D-Day-C bomber is a light wash with distressing on the shoulder and upper arm, revealing darker wash denim underneath. Keef finished his look with a Tampa Bay Rays cap, indigo jeans from Amiri, the Louis Vuitton Initiales Gamer Azur belt, and Reves Paris x Kool Kiy denim high-top sneakers.

What do you think of this triple denim look?