And just like that, summer has come and past! The style was just as hot as the weather, especially for the month of August. Here are the top looks according to you, the fashion people! Who get’s your vote for best dressed?

Lizzo in Jean Paul Gaultier: 37.9 K

Lizzo arrived to the party sporting Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing FW22 while accepting her Video of the Year award. The look was styled by Brett Alan Nelson with hair by Shelby Swain, makeup by artist Alex Mayo and the finishing touch, chrome nails manicured by Eri Ishizu.

Nicki Minaj in Dolce and Gabbana: 16.2 K

Nicki Minaj was her vibrant, Barbie-esque self on the main stage of the 2022 VMA’s as she accepted her Video Vanguard award in a custom Dolce and Gabbana look styled by Diandre Tristan. For accessories, her pink Louboutin heels, Cicada Jewelry bracelet and REZA necklace and rings complimented the entire look.

Marsai Martin in DaShone by DaSh: 21.5 K

Photo: Tyren Redd

Marsai Martin held a magical celebration for her 18th birthday party in a custom DaShone by DaSh gown styled by Bryon Javar. On her glam squad, Diana Shin slayed the makeup application while Jared Henderson styled her hair!

Kelly Rowland in Lia Stublla: 12.6 K

Photo: IG/Reproduction

In a gold velvet Lia Stublla dress with a sweetheart neck and integrated gloves, Kelly Rowland showed love at Marsai Martin’s August birthday party. Her stylist Jennifer Udechukwu added Tamara Mellon heels, Blossom Box earrings and an Omè pearl necklace that brought it all together to utter perfection.

Rihanna in Balenciaga and Raf Simons: 25.3 K

Photo: Backgrid

Paparazzi captured Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in the city by night with RiRi wearing a black Balenciaga dress underneath a white Raf Simons shirt and a pair of The Attico heels, and fans lived for this effortless ultrachic vibe!

Lori Harvey in Romeo Hunte and Louis Vuitton: 12K

Photo: Backgrid

The SKN by LH CEO stepped out in Los Angeles while out for a dinner at Catch wearing a tailored Romeo Hunte denim jacket and matching gloves paired with distressed Levi’s jean shorts – such a fun contrast. Her vintage Louis Vuitton White Multicolor Monogram Mink and Silver Python Les Extraordinaires Bum Bag goes for a whopping $50,000 on Sotheby’s.

Chloe Bailey in Zigman: 17.3 K

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Looking like an intergallactic goddess, Chloe Bailey was unmatched at the VMAs in a custom Zigman gown for the styled by Jennifer Udechukwu with Jimmy Choo heels, JustDesi earrings as well as rings and bracelets by H. Crowne.

Beyonce in Timothy White, Julian Mendez Couture and custom Judith Leiber: 31.7 K

Photo: IG/Reproduction

For her Renaissance release party, Beyonce was striking in a crystal embellished Timothy White outfit by Julian Mendez Couture , Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a custom Judith Leiber clutch styled by Marni Senofonte and KJ Moody with hair by Neal Farinah and makeup by Rokael Beauty.

Vanessa Bryant in Dolce Gabbana: 12.3 K

Photo: Backgrid

While out in LA, Vanessa Bryant was elegant and poised as ever in a Dolce and Gabbana look. What is not to love? She can do no wrong.

Ayesha Curry in Rick Owens: 10 K

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Posing next to her hubby, Ayesha Curry flaunted a $1,500 leather Rick Owens gown!

Who gets your vote for best dressed celebrity in August? Sound off!

Main Image: Backgrid + IG/Reproduction