Angela Simmons took to Instagram to share her latest look where she posed in a black latex strapless mini dress from Fashion Nova.

Angela Simmons wore the $27.99 Living Dangerously Latex Dress from Fashion Nova. The mini dress consists of a sleek, body-hugging latex material with chic details including puffy off-the-shoulder sleeves and a plunging sweetheart neckline. Angela ditched the sleeves in order to achieve the look of a strapless dress.

Unfortunately, the Living Dangerously Latex Dress is currently sold out. You can sign-up to be notified when your size is back in stock.

The entrepreneur accessorized the dress with black heeled mules and two shimmering necklaces. She also went with a long straight hairstyle for this look’s featured hairdo.

What say you?