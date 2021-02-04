Angela Simmons Looked Bomb in All Black and SybGCo Thigh High Zip Front Boots Available on FashionBombDailyShop.com

Angela Simmons stunned down in Miami in an all black look, styled by Fashion in the Raw, accented by $235 SybgCo Top of the Line Boots:

The zip front boots are made with an outer corduroy, leather inner lining and a 5 inch leather stiletto!

Order now, as they’re going fast! Please note that sizes 6,8,9, and 10 are currently on Backorder. Get yours before they’re gone here.

Hot!

What do you think?

Hair: @qlovebug

Makeup: @moon.light.glam

Images: Angela Simmons