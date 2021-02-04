Fashion Bombshell of the Day Kebra: from Virgin Islands

What’s up Bombshell’s! Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is from Virgin Islands. Check out Kebra below.

“Kebra is from the US Virgin Islands but living in Gambrills, Maryland. She is an up-and-coming fashion boutique owner and Lead Cyber Security Specialist. Beauty and Brains! The way to describe her style is Modern Classic, mix and matching vintage finds and classic lines with ultra-trendy bases for a look that is feminine, sassy and uniquely her own.”

She writes, “I prefer timeless looks and well-made pieces- often opting for simple, crisp designs in daring colors (but never afraid to test run the reverse!), natural fabrics, high heels, and leather handbags that pop.”

Love the versatility! What do you think about this bombshell’s style?

