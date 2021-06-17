Angela Bassett Stuns in Summer-Ready Look Featuring Dolce and Gabbana Red and White Striped Pantsuit
Angela Bassett was spotted doing press from her latest action thriller, Gunpowder Milkshake where she stars alongside Karen Gilian, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh and more. With the movie premiering on Netflix this summer, Bassett got into the summer mood with a look that oozed of the season’s vibrant vibes.
Angela Bassett wore Dolce and Gabbana’s striped pantsuit including the brand’s $2,995 striped jacket and $1,145 striped pants. The high waisted slim-leg trousers and single-breasted blazer jacket takes a step back into the 1960s with its bold color choice, appearing in bright large red and white stripes. The suit offers all the classic details of a ladies’ pantsuit with updated details like slimming, top-notch tailoring and an overall modern look.
She finished the look off with a pair of $328 O2 Monde “Sylvia” pumps. Her look was styled by her go-to stylist Jennifer Austin.
Thoughts?