Trina and Eve Verzuz TV Fashion: Trina in LaQuan Smith Spring 2021 Red and Orange Look and Eve in All Black With Paris Texas Green Crystal-Embellished Knee Boots

Last night, another monumental Verzuz battle went down last night! This time, we witnessed two female rap legends, Trina and Eve, take the stage and go hit for hit with their hottest songs. Of course, Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for the fashion presented by these ladies.

Trina showed up to the Verzuz battle rocking a look by LaQuan Smith. From his Spring 2021 collection, she wore the brand’s silky red plunging neckline top and orange metallic-look pants. She completed the look with a limited edition pair of Christian Louboutin pumps (You can achieve a similar look with Louboutin’s Graffiti So Kate pumps, pictured below and available at Browns Fashion by contacting one of their style advisors). In the picture, she posed as two men held custom name “Trina” umbrellas over the rapper. Her look was styled by K. Cavallrii.

Eve stepped on the scene in an all-black look including a black matte sleeveless bodysuit, sheer jacket, and leggings. She opted for a pop of color with a pair of $1,625 Paris Texas “Holly” crystal-embellished suede knee-high boots.

Did you tune into the battle? Who do you think won?

Photos: Triller / Hype Williams / Instagram