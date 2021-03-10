Andrea Iyamah Is Launching Their Spring/Summer 2021 Collection Titled ‘The HARVEST’: Exclusive Preview Inside

As we approach a new season, that means out with the old and in with the new clothes for your closet. We’ve got just the brand and collection that will definitely freshen up your Spring/Summer wardrobe for 2021: Andrea Iyamah and their Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

Founded by Nigerian designer Andrea Dumbei Iyamah, Andrea Iyamah celebrates elements such as nature, culture and modern femininity through womenswear featuring bold colors and ethnic prints. For 10 years, the brand has supplied timeless garments for the female wearer, or the A.I woman, who thrives off “adventure in sprit, mind and style”.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Andrea Iyamah is launching its Spring/Summer 2021 titled “the HARVEST”. The upcoming collection is “an ode to the farmer and The One Who sends the rain”, ultimately telling a story of the brand’s African roots.

In a press release, founder and creative director Andrea Dumbei Iyamah describes the collection: “The Andrea Iyamah HARVEST COLLECTION is a story of the road to abundance. It is a celebratory display of the fulfilment of ‘the work of our hands’. The colours this season are intentional hues of a mélange of olive green, papaya orange, eggplant purple, cocoa brown and coconut white. The harvest is the vantage point that showswork as fulfilling, sacred, a gift and an honour. That the ground yields its harvest is a journey of toil, prayer and patience that only the farmer knows too well.“

The Andrea Iyamah SS21 collection includes many selections of womenswear like swimwear, resort wear and ready-to-wear as well as accessories. The upcoming release makes use of versatility to the fullest, offering pieces that can be worn may stylish way. The brand also plans to incorporate signature styles like the MULAN bikini in the new season’s papaya orange and coconut ivory colors.

Explore an exclusive preview of the upcoming Spring/Summer 2021 collection below:

Andrea Iyamah SS21 launches tomorrow, March 11th through a virtual show on andreaiyamah.com at 12PM EST / 5PM GMT / 6PM WAT / 9AM GST. Be sure to tune in!

Photos: Andrea Iyamah Couture & Team