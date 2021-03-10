Tommie Stunts in Fashion Nova Ribbed Purple Long Sleeve Dress

Since her time on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, TV personality Tommie Lee has always showed us that she is in a lane of her own, especially style wise. She recently took to Instagram to share some flicks she took in a dazzling purple dress from Fashion Nova.

Tommie wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Lindsay Sweater Midi Dress in lilac. She paired the dress with a pair of strappy metallic purple heeled sandals.

The Fashion Nova dress also comes in sage and ranges up to 3X for sizing, catering to our curvy Bombshells. The dress appears in a ribbed knit fabric, providing the wearer with stretch and comfort. The dress also has a high neck detailing with long sleeves.

According the item description, the dress is 40 inches so the dress may stop below or above your knee depending on your height. For Tommie, it appears above her knee at the middle of her thigh.

You can make this chic dress yours today by shopping it here!