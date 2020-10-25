Adele Hosted Saturday Night Live in Valentino FW19 Undercover Print Jumpsuit, Brock Collection ‘Rohtak’ Off-the-Shoulder Wool Jacket, and Acne Studios Gradient Velvet Shirt and Pants

The popular television show Saturday Night Live has been on a roll with its hosts lately. Just last week, Issa Rae delivered what was called the “funniest SNL show ever” with so many bomb looks. Last night, singer Adele hosted the show alongside R&B singer H.E.R, giving us a taste of her bubbly and joyous personality and a look at her stunning weight loss. Aside from delivering a “winning” Saturday Night Live experience, Adele came dressed to impress during her time of hosting the show.

Adele was spotted promoting her SNL appearance in a $540 Acne Studios matching gradient velvet shirt and $410 trousers.

Adele was spotted in a $4,980 Valentino FW19 undercover print jumpsuit.

Adele wore Brock Collection “Rohtak” off-the-shoulder wool jacket.

Shop the Brock Collection “Rohtak” jacket below:

Her looks were styled by Gaelle Paul. Her makeup with executed by Anthony H. Nguyen. Her hair was done by Sami Knight.

Congrats to Adele on hosting a successful show for the evening!