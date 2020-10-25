Bernice Burgos Keeps It Cozy in Soft Fashion Nova Three-Piece Set !
Bernice Burgos was a enjoying the vibes in Los Angeles, California in a comfy-looking Fashion Nova set that we couldn’t keep our eyes off of!
Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s Living In It Three Piece Legging Set in teal! For the price of $79.99, the stretchy set features a crop tank, leggings, and a long sleeve maxi cardigan in a soft-to-touch knit fabric. It is also available in pink, plum, and ivory.
Be cozy and chic this Fall/Winter season in the Living In it Three Piece Legging Set!