You don’t have to spend a lot to make your home look lavish. We talked about everything you could do below.

Thrift Stores

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Visiting local thrift stores and flea markets would let you find some cool new furniture.

Something else you could do is ask your grandparents if they have any furniture that they don’t need. There are bound to be some great vintage pieces around their house.

High Ceilings

Luxurious homes have high ceilings. You can recreate this effect by having your curtains close to the ceiling.

Get drapes that are light and airy. They will look the most expensive. The material they’re made from would let a lot of light in too.

Updated Fixtures

Dated fixtures don’t look good. Update them as well as your faucets. You thankfully don’t have to spend a lot on this. And installing new fixtures isn’t a project that would take a while.

Help your home feel ultra-modern by getting faucets that are touch responsive.

New Hardware

Just like you can swap fixtures for chicer options, you can do this with hardware too. Start with the hardware in the kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanity.

Replacement Windows

The windows you have might need to be changed. They may not be letting that much light in. Without a lot of light coming in, your home would look like a dungeon.

Stores like Canadian Choice Windows & Doors in Toronto have large product selections. You’ll be able to find windows that are Mediterranean in style. They would look the most expensive.

When looking for replacement windows in Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Vancouver, there are many stores to work with. Go through them to find the shop with the best rates.

Declutter

Homes with a lot of clutter look messy. Reduce the accessories and possessions in your rooms to a few favorites.

Start by organizing your belongings. You’ll be aware of anything around the house that isn’t necessary.

Mirrors and Reflective Objects

An easy way to make your home look bigger is by placing mirrors. They would reflect light and increase the depth of rooms. Having a wall with a large mirror would be a smart idea.

New Paint

A fresh coat of paint is an affordable way to update a home. Go with lighter tones but have darker accent walls. They’ll add some depth and drama.

Instead of repainting the walls, you could add wallpapers. Just make sure you avoid wallpapers that look like they’re from the 70s.

A lot of things can be done to make your property look more lavish. An easy tip would be to swap the furniture you have. You don’t have to spend a lot, as you can find some cool new pieces at thrift stores and flea markets. Another easy tip would be to place reflective objects around the house, as the depth of spaces would look bigger. Make sure to repaint the walls too. Go for lighter tones and darker accent walls.