So many of you had questions about @yungmiami305 ‘s striped look! You ask, we answer! @chellew1 says, “Hi can you please give us information on young Miami outfit in this video.” @ladipearl21 adds, “I need the deets pleaseeeeee” @traphippie08 types, “My bestie @ladipearl21 needs the outfit info.” @xjahphiaz writes, “Hi! Please tell us where this outfit is from!.” @beeeedope offers, “Hi could be get the details on this set? We got y’all!
#Yungmiami305 danced it up in a $585 crop top and $770 matching skirt by Missoni.
Her knit top has a bateau neckline and blouson sleeves.
Her maxi skirt has an elasticized waist band.
Get both at Intermix below:
Would you splurge?