Doja Cat Wore a White Lace Quine Li Structural Dress to Saturday Night Live

Doja Cat has solidified her status as a Fashion Icon in her latest look by Quine Li that was progressive, avant-garde, and an absolute stand-out moment.

During her appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, the “Paint the Town Red” rapper actually painted the town white in a lace maxi number that was characterized with a structural and oversized “V” neckline.

Quine Li is a New York based fashion line that was founded by a Chinese-born designer named Kuai Li. Known for her sculptural, and geometric, forms, her designs often use geometry and strong sculptural structure. Rather than just creating fabulous clothes, think of her garments as pieces of art.

Doja who’s known for stepping out in unusual and eclectic silhouettes, owned this theatrical ensemble from head to toe. From her lime green curled updo, and turquoise jewel statement earrings down to her silver sparkly platform heels, one thing for certain is that Doja isn’t afraid to push the envelope.

What say you? Hot! Or hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction