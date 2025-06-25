Beyonce’s Top 5 “Cowboy Carter” Tour Looks in Paris Including Designer Looks by Loewe, Roberto Cavalli, Mugler and DiPetsa

They don’t call her “Queen B” for no reason, and Beyoncé took over Paris Stade de France, donning a series of fabulous looks that cemented her fashion icon title.

Perhaps it’s only fair to recognize her Costume Designer Shiona Turini who has done a remarkable job at styling Beyonce ever since her ‘Formation’ era.

From performing in a variety of avant-garde Loewe ensembles, to looking like the ultimate Cowgirl in Roberto Cavalli, and serving a nasty fringe shoe game, the Virgo in her called for absolute perfection.

Ahead, see our ‘Top 5’ favorite Beyonce looks over the weekend in the fashion capital where they put the “haute” in couture.

Loewe

Roberto Cavalli

DiPetsa

Loewe

Ferrari

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo/Video Credit: IG/Reproduction, @denysdidkivskyi