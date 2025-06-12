Fashion Bomb Accessories: Coleman Domingo Was Captured Sporting a Black $3,690 Valentino Studded Bag

Coleman Domingo is literally a fashion icon in his own right, and he’s always challenging the status quo. Whether he is defying conventional norms, or incorporating gender fluid silhouettes into his wardrobe, he always has us wondering what he’s going to pull out of his hat next.

Yesterday, the award-winning actor was spotted in New York City in a relatively simple, but perfectly planned outfit. The late Iris Apfel always spoke about the power of good accessories, and Coleman Domingo clearly understood the assignment.

Donning a white wife beater tank, with medium wash straight jeans, Domingo accessorized with a brown western belt, and camel suede loafers that he paired with white socks. Although “Tyler the Creator” has been rocking white socks with loafers for quite some time, the trend has become very prevalent in both men’s and women’s fashion. This summer season, we can expected to see white socks paired with everything from sandals, and stilettos, to platforms and ballet flats. (Don’t say we didn’t warn you.)

But let’s get into Coleman’s arm candy, because his black $3,690 Valentino “Nellcôte” tote bag stole the show. With a pebble grained calfskin, that’s adorned with studs and grommets, Coleman’s bag featured shoulder straps and the Valentino logo centered. His bag paired exceptionally well with his black aviator shades, and honestly we wouldn’t expect anything less from this handsome dandy. With more men beginning to wear handbags, we’re sure to see a surge in the luxury handbag department.

After being tapped by the legendary Anna Wintour to serve as a Co-chair at the MET Gala in May, this month in honor of Pride, Coleman Domingo was honored at the Native Son Awards, alongside Paul Tazewell, and Sean Bankhead. It was great to see the founder of Native Son, Emil Wilbekin included Domingo during his 8th annual award ceremony, and with Coleman’s extraordinary talent, we’re sure there’s much more to come.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images