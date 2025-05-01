Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles Discuss New York Times Bestseller “Matriarch” in Sergio Hudson and Jean Louis Sabaji Looks

Tina Knowles is more than a conqueror, and officially a New York Times Bestseller with her autobiography book “Matriarch” which she discussed alongside First Lady, Michelle Obama yesterday evening at MGM National Harbor Theater in Washington, DC.

To kick off her book tour in the most fashionable way, Tina arrived with her southern charm on full display in a Jean Louis Sabaji gown. With an asymmetrical silhouette and a two-tone design, Tina’s dress featured a solid black fabric on one side, and a rhinestone embellished fabric on the opposite. She accessorized with long black sheer gloves, a diamond bracelet and statement earrings, showcasing her enduring passion for fashion.

Michelle Obama also showed up with her A-game to host the discussion in a black Sergio Hudson double breasted suit that had satin lapels and reigned supreme. She kept things monochromatic with black stiletto pumps, and offered a youthful element with silver rings, and bold modern earrings.

Obama’s long micro braids were styled into a high fishtail braid for a playful and unexpected finish to an elegant ensemble. On our Instagram page, @pursiaofficial wrote, “That suit is Tailored honey! I want to be like her when I grow up lol.“

Tina was transparent, and opened up to Michelle Obama about the up’s and downs of her life journey, and how she was able to pivot and become the powerful matriarch that she is today.

In a caption posted to her Instagram page, Tina shared “I have always been a storyteller, and it’s something I learned from my mother. When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from in order to know where they were going. I’m now ready to share my story with all of you, so that we can all celebrate these themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity.”

For a light moment to end the evening, the duo did the “Boots On The Ground” dance on stage, showcasing their smooth dance moves as virtual guests like Beyonce, Solange, Kelly Rowland and Oprah Winfrey congratulated and cheered them on.

Tina Knowles memoir launch event was a delightful experience, and both her and Michelle Obama exuded confidence, prestige and black excellence. If this is a glimpse of what’s to come on Tina’s book tour, we can’t wait to attend.

If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.

What say you? Hot or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction/ @Raeholliday