Beyonce in Blue Denim Romeo Hunte with Tina Knowles at the Super Bowl

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Some new images of Beyoncé have surfaced from Tina Knowles’s upcoming book reedition, offering a closer look at a coordinated moment between mother and daughter. The pair appeared together at the Super Bowl, with Beyoncé wearing a custom denim look by Romeo Hunte.

11Beyonce In Blue Denim Romeo Hunte With Tina Knowles At The Super Bowl

Her outfit featured a structured denim blazer layered over a crisp button-down shirt and tie, styled with a coordinating denim mini skirt layered over distressed jeans. The look played with proportion and layering, combining tailored elements with deconstructed denim for a directional take on suiting.

Beyonce In Blue Denim Romeo Hunte With Tina Knowles At The Super Bowl

The ensemble closely aligns with Romeo Hunte’s Fall 2026 runway, where similar denim tailoring, belted silhouettes, and shirt-and-tie styling were presented. The runway version emphasized a cinched waist and elongated jacket proportions, translating into Beyoncé’s customized interpretation.

Beyonce Romeo Hunte Denim Fall 2026 Look

Tina Knowles stood alongside her daughter in a black leather ensemble, accented with a statement Schiaparelli belt and a structured silhouette, complementing the contrast between polished leather and layered denim.

The look is available via Romeo Hunte’s official website, RomeoHunte.com.

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Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tina Knowles Book Reedition

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