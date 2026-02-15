Runway Recap: Romeo Hunte Redefines Modern Menswear at New York Fashion Week

Romeo Hunte is revolutionizing menswear on a broader scale and his latest New York Fashion Week show was a testament of just how raw he is.

On Friday, the Brooklyn native presented his Fall/Winter 2026 show at the Gotham Hall in Manhattan’s garment district, and his designs were modern, distinctive, and progressive.

From polished, premium denim to impeccably executed outerwear, Romeo Hunte presented a multitude of well-constructed designs. Self-taught in sketching during his teenage years and later formally trained at FIT, Hunte has undeniably established himself as a designer to watch.

In addition to classic fabrics, we saw cultural and streetwear elements woven into his collection. Think graphic tops with the Mona Lisa imprinted, and models strutting down the runway with a tilted berets.

In addition to showcasing contemporary ready-to-wear, the collection also featured elevated evening wear, including printed silk suits with statement lapels and leather double-breasted blazers layered beneath leather capes.

Romeo’s show left a lasting impression during New York Fashion Week, and perhaps was nothing short of triumphant. He’s redefining what menswear looks like, and it’s always impressive when a designer can challenge the status quo.

Ahead, see more of Romeo Hunte’s incredible designs below!

Photo Credit: Provided on behalf of Romeo Hunte

