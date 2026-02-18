Runway Recap: Christian Cowan Recap Debuts a Seductive Collection during New York Fashion Week

Christian Cowan brought the romance during his New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter2026 presentation, and his designs were seductively intriguing.

Titled, “Before the Door Opens,” his collection was unapologetically bold with daring silhouettes, plunging necklines, and the artful play of sheer fabrics.

“I have always been fascinated by the moment before you step out the door,” said Christian Cowan. “There is something powerful about that private ritual, when you are alone with the mirror and deciding who you are about to be. This season, I wanted to expose that process and make it the spectacle itself.”

As model’s sashayed down the runway, attendees were in awe by the 1950’s textiles, antique lace trims, and traditional corsetry techniques.

In addition to reimagining traditional techniques, he walked attendees through the future of fashion with his use of mesh, sheer and lace to partially reveal the body and underlying garments.

From lingerie inspired garments, to statement silhouettes, and accessories like Kofi hats and necklaces that wrapped around model’s neck and shoulder, Christian Cowan was intentional about creating a collection that was progressive and thought-provoking.

Ahead, see more images of Christian Cowan’s FW/Winter designs below!

Photo Credit: Provided on behalf of Christian Cowan