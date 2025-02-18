Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Draws Inspiration from the Auto Industry with Metallic Palettes, and Tactile Fabrics

Every New York Fashion Week, Christian Siriano is one of the most anticipated designers to debut his collection on the runway, and this season he didn’t disappoint.

The award-winning CFDA designer who has over a wealth of experience creating breathtaking garments, studied under the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Since creating his eponymous collection in 2008, Christian Siriano has carved out a lane for himself in the fashion industry, setting RTW and couture ablaze.

“For the Fall/Winter 2025 season, I was really inspired by the idea of futurism and modern technology – namely the movement, lines and craftsmanship shared between fashion and auto design, and the innovation that comes with it,” shared Siriano in a press release.

The room was painted red, with beautiful red bouquet florals, and a Toyota Crown centered at the runway to bring Christian’s vision alive. Winnie Harlow opened the show in a black halter style dress that had a built-in corset, and red silk draping across the arm and skirt.

We saw bold hues, and tactile fabrics used to resemble the raw materials of a car such as steel, glass and leather. Siriano’s collection showcased a magnitude of different avant-garde silhouettes.

In collaboration with Hulu, Siriano also designed a custom red cloak inspired by the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale returning this Spring. The model voluminous hood that shed on the runway, was a symbolic act of liberation and empowerment.

In addition to the captivating red and metallic palettes, Christian also incorporated royal purple into his collection. From a sequins two-piece set, to a sheer corset gown, the use of purple embodied femininity, romanticism, and royalty.

Christian Siriano did a wonderful job at curating a collection that felt progressive, modern, and technically driven. His exceptional use of color and shapes brought his collection to life, and it’s incredible to watch him evolve over the years.

Ahead see the celebrity guests who attended Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion week.

Oscar-Nominated Actress Danielle Brooks, and the legendary Whoopi Goldberg

Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers, Katie Holmes & Christian Siriano, Lavern Cox

V Personalities Bronwyn Newport with Christian Siriano, and Paige DeSorbo

Christian Siriano centered with the models for his Fall/Winter ’25 collection

IMAGE CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy, Getty

