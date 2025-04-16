Serena Williams Wore a Multicolor Dolce & Gabbana Skirt to the WYN Beauty by Serena Williams Pop-up

Serena Williams is taking up space in the world of beauty, and on Friday the Grand Slam Champion made a fashionable appearance at the WYN Beauty X Shopify pop-up in LA.

This month marks a year since the legendary tennis star debuted her beauty line which consists of everything from 36 shades of Skin tint with SPF to defining mascara and creamy concealers.

To celebrate the brand’s one year anniversary, Williams gave main character energy in a black sheer top that she layered over a black and lime green bralette, and paired with a multicolor Dolce & Gabbana skirt.

The Dolce & Gabbana Patchwork A-line mini skirt that Serena donned originally retails for $1,225, and features colorful patches with avant-garde designs. From floral and stripes, to unique buttons asymmetrically down the sides, her high-waist skirt showcased premium craftsmanship. She accessorized with black open-toe sandals, and a diamond ankle bracelet.

Serena Williams looked wonderfully put together for her WYN Beauty X Shopify pop-up event in Los Angeles, and it’s great to see her venture out in the beauty industry.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo credit: Getty Images