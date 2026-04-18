Yung Miami in Brown Dolce & Gabbana Floral Mini Skirt and Matching Boots with Gold Corset Top in New York

Yung Miami stepped out in New York for a press run wearing a vintage Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2004 floral mini skirt paired with coordinating knee-high boots in the same print. She styled the archival set with a structured gold corset top, creating a balanced mix of vintage pattern and sculpted metallic texture.

The look was layered with a long brown leather coat, adding contrast and depth to the warm-toned palette. Accessories included oversized sunglasses, a gold choker necklace, and coordinating jewelry, keeping the focus on the statement skirt-and-boot pairing.

The early 2000s Dolce & Gabbana set featured a detailed floral motif in shades of brown, orange, and cream, aligning with the continued resurgence of vintage runway pieces in contemporary styling. The fitted silhouette of the corset top complemented the mini length, while the pointed-toe boots extended the pattern for a cohesive finish.

What do you think of the look?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction