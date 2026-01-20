Jayda Cheaves in Brown CM Studios and Dess Dior in Neutral Tweed CouCoo Skirt Set and Green Balenciaga Boots at Tabu Saturdays

Jayda Cheaves hosted Tabu Saturdays, drawing attention with a coordinated brown look that set the tone for the night, while Dess Dior joined her in a contrasting neutral ensemble that leaned into sleek, statement styling. The pair delivered two distinct approaches to nightlife fashion, balancing structure, texture, and bold accents.

Jayda Cheaves wore a brown CM Studios set consisting of a cropped, structured jacket paired with matching low-rise pants. The tailored silhouette featured utilitarian-inspired details that added dimension to the monochromatic palette. Styled with slim sunglasses, layered jewelry, and vintage Dior heels, the look felt intentional and cohesive, aligning with the polished yet relaxed energy of a hosted nightlife event.

Dess Dior opted for a neutral-toned skirt set by CouCoo, choosing a textured fabric that added visual interest to the streamlined silhouette. She styled the look with $1,890 bright green Balenciaga knee-high boots, creating contrast and introducing a bold pop of color against the muted base. Minimal accessories and a clean beauty look kept the focus on the footwear and overall shape of the outfit.

Together, Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior brought complementary styles to Tabu Saturdays, each offering a distinct take on after-dark dressing.

📸: Getty Images