Rihanna was spied out on two separate occasions wearing a $5,900 Bottega Veneta Kalimero Bucket bag.

She first wore the bag with a @theattico sweatshirt and #acne jeans:

She then paired it with all black, rocking an #attico leather windbreaker and @aminamuaddiofficial boots.

Her Mini foulard Intreccio leather bucket bag has a detachable strap.

Both look 💣 but how would you wear it?

Images: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta