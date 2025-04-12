Savannah James Attends Basketball Game Wearing an Alaia Cropped Black Polo Shirt, Snap Denim Jeans, Louis Vuitton Green Speedy, and Bottega Veneta Mules

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Savannah James served courtside chic at Crypto.com Arena, turning heads in a full Maison Alaïa look as she headed to a recent basketball game. The style maven paired a $2,250 Alaïa polo top with $2,950 denim jeans featuring statement snap details—a bold yet polished ensemble that made casual luxury look effortless.

She finished the look with $1,300 mules by Bottega Veneta and a classic Louis Vuitton Speedy bag in green, keeping it luxe from head to toe. Her trusted stylist Icon Tips was right by her side, making sure every detail was bombshell-approved.

Savannah’s ability to blend timeless staples with runway-ready edge continues to place her at the top of the courtside fashion game.

Whether she’s front row or center stage, Savannah never misses. Want to recreate the look? Shop the look below:


