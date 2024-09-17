Fashion Bomb at NYFW : Prabal Gurung Spring 2025 Takes Glamour to the Next Level

As an orchestra played in the background of designer Prabal Gurung New York Fashion Week show, models sashayed down the runway in loosely draped chiffon and silk garments.

The Nepalese–American fashion designer took a major political stance during the bow of his fantastical ‘Holi Hope’ show at 1 Centre St. in New York City.

Wearing a shirt that read VOTE, in many of the colors we saw throughout his stunning Spring 2025 collection, Gurung embodied hope for a brighter future.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the designer explained,

“Holi is about a sense of abandonment and optimism; there are no enemies, we just have fun,” adding that Harris’ entry as the Democratic presidential candidate suddenly put those notions on steroids, causing a bit of a last-minute pivot toward unabashed optimism in his designs.”

We definitely saw optimism throughout his line with soft and illuminating hues that took us from daytime chic to evening elegance.

Refreshing and inviting, Gurung paired an ocean blue blazer with a multicolor embellished dress, and white silk scarf that effortlessly blew in the wind. In a similar shade of blue, we saw asymmetrical shorts paired back with a colorful pastel top and blazer set.

Along with his exceptional use of color, Gurung capitalized off texture in innovative ways. He showcased tops with dyed mohair in the form of flowers that were impressive and eye-catching.

Including diversity on the runway (which Bethann Hardison fought so hard for), we saw many models of color included in Gurung’s show.

The fact that he’s advocating for inclusivity in the fashion industry, makes his collection even more enticing and appealing.

In addition to bold textures and head-turning prints, the New York based designer also showed his chops with evening wear. His red bandage halter top dress characterized with pink silk ruffles was unlike anything we’ve seen as of late.

His incorporation of gold metallic in his longer gowns also made a victorious statement. Prabal’s collection represented peace and tranquility, with a call for action to think bigger , dig deeper and make a positive change.

Gurung is serving as a catalyst for a more inclusive future, and he’s using his platform to express his creativity and empower others to vote which is quite notable.

Photo Credit: Getty Images