Wardrobe Query: Tamron Hall’s “Can’t Touch This” Tik Tok Ashish Multicolored Sequin Mirror Embellished Shirt Dress

A lot of you had questions about the sparkly #shirtdress @tamronhall recently wore to do @hippypotter ‘s #hiteverybeat challenge for #tiktoktuesday ! @tatianasimone writes, “I couldn’t resist the ask! What dress is this Ms. Hall is rocking?” @pastortanyahart adds, “Hi I really need this dress, do you have?” @uniquewed was also looking for #tamronhall ‘s look! She wrote, “Where can we get this shirt dress?!” @tmendy_1867 says, “Who makes this shirt dress?”
#Tamron #tiktoked with her team wearing a $1,500 Ashish Mirror Embellished Dress:
The piece is cut from white cotton-poplin and decorated with rows of brightly colored embroidery and glistening paillettes. The elongated silhouette means you can wear it as a mini dress, too.
Get yours here.
Would you splurge?